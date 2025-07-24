ADT Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $168 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.287 billion from $1.205 billion last year.

ADT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.287 Bln vs. $1.205 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.81 - $0.89 Full year revenue guidance: $5,025 - $5,225 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.