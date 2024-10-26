ADT, Inc. Navigates Governance Risks Amid Transition from Controlled Company Status

Adt, Inc. (ADT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Adt, Inc. faces a potential governance risk during its transition from a ‘controlled company’ status following Apollo’s reduction in voting power. As the company navigates the NYSE’s phase-in schedule for independent board and committee requirements, it must ensure compliance within the mandated timelines to avoid governance issues. Currently, Adt, Inc. has partially met these requirements but remains in a 12-month transition period where full compliance is not yet achieved. This situation poses a risk to shareholders, who may not receive the same level of protection as those in fully compliant entities.

The average ADT stock price target is $8.25, implying 4.70% upside potential.

To learn more about Adt, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.