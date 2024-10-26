News & Insights

ADT, Inc. Navigates Governance Risks Amid Transition from Controlled Company Status

October 26, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Adt, Inc. (ADT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Adt, Inc. faces a potential governance risk during its transition from a ‘controlled company’ status following Apollo’s reduction in voting power. As the company navigates the NYSE’s phase-in schedule for independent board and committee requirements, it must ensure compliance within the mandated timelines to avoid governance issues. Currently, Adt, Inc. has partially met these requirements but remains in a 12-month transition period where full compliance is not yet achieved. This situation poses a risk to shareholders, who may not receive the same level of protection as those in fully compliant entities.

The average ADT stock price target is $8.25, implying 4.70% upside potential.

To learn more about Adt, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

