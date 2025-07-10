ADT Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

ADT Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by a conference call.

ADT Inc. is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, the company's management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results and answer questions. The call can be accessed via a live webcast on the investor relations website or by phone for participants both domestically and internationally. A replay of the call and webcast will be made available shortly after the event. ADT focuses on providing secure solutions for homes and small businesses, emphasizing safety, innovation, and a premium customer experience.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the scheduled release of Q2 2025 financial results indicates transparency and accountability to investors.

The management conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors, fostering investor relations.

The mention of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility for a broader audience, promoting shareholder involvement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will ADT release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

ADT will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the ADTearnings call

You can participate in the ADTearnings callby listening through the live webcast or by calling the provided phone numbers.

What time is the ADT conference call scheduled?

The ADT conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the ADTearnings call

The replay of the ADTearnings callwill be available on the investor relations website within 24 hours of the live event.

What are ADT's main services?

ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for homes, small businesses, and enhances customer experiences through smart home security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADT Insider Trading Activity

$ADT insiders have traded $ADT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS GP, LLC APOLLO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 190,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,546,300,000.

$ADT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $ADT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 04/04/2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ADT Inc.



(NYSE: ADT) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.





Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at



investor.adt.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.





Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), and providing the access code 4948265. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international), and providing the access code 4948265.







About ADT







ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for people, homes, and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience—delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.—ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit



ADT.com



.



