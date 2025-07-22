Stocks
ADT

ADT Earnings Preview: Recent $ADT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 22, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ADT ($ADT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,289,158,273 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADT Insider Trading Activity

ADT insiders have traded $ADT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS GP, LLC APOLLO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 190,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,546,300,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of ADT stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 80,500,000 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $655,270,000
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 27,791,012 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,218,837
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,527,539 shares (+668.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,134,167
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,089,671 shares (+86.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,569,921
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,160,835 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,009,196
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 4,624,120 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,640,336
  • COOPERMAN LEON G removed 4,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,002,000

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ADT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 04/04/2025

This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

