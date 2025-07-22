ADT Earnings Preview: Recent $ADT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADT ($ADT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,289,158,273 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

ADT Insider Trading Activity

ADT insiders have traded $ADT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS GP, LLC APOLLO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 190,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,546,300,000.

ADT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of ADT stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 04/04/2025

