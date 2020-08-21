ADT Closes $1B Notes Offering, To Repay Debts With Proceeds

ADT Inc. ADT yesterday announced the closing of an offering of $1000 million worth of first-priority senior secured notes. Notably, the announcement of the offering was made by the company on Aug 6. Initially, it offered $750 worth of senior notes and hiked the offering to $1,000 million on the same day.



It is worth mentioning here that ADT’s share price gained 0.7% yesterday, ending the trading session at $11.58.

Inside the Headlines

As mentioned, the offering of the notes was made to qualified institutional buyers — as defined under the Securities Act — by ADT’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries — Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC and Prime Finance Inc.



The first-priority senior secured notes offered are due to expire in 2027 and carry a coupon rate of 3.375%. Notably, the notes offered do not require to be registered under the Securities Act.



ADT will use the gross proceeds of $1,000 million from the notes offering as well as borrowings under revolving credit facilities and cash on hand to redeem $1,000 million of 6.250% senior notes due to mature in 2021, and pay for fees and other expenses related to the transactions.



It is worth mentioning here that ADT’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, The ADT Security Corporation, issued redemption notice for the 6.250% senior notes due 2021. These notes will be redeemed on Sep 19, 2020.



We believe that the offerings of senior notes will increase the company’s debts and in turn, might inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. However, measures relating to redeeming notes will be a relief.

ADT’s Debt Profile

The company's long-term debt at the end of the second quarter of 2020 stood at $9,685 million. Notably, its proceeds from long-term borrowings totaled $1,640 million in the first six months of 2020, while long-term borrowing repayments amounted to $1,674 million.



In January 2020, ADT completed the offerings of $1,300 million worth of second-priority senior secured notes. The offered notes are due to expire in 2028 and carry a coupon rate of 6.25%.



The company used gross proceeds of $1,300 million along with cash and revolving credit facility for the redemption of $1,246 million of 9.250% second-priority senior secured notes due 2023, and pay for fees and other expenses related to the transactions.

