ADT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.27, changing hands as low as $6.11 per share. ADT Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.89 per share, with $9.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.16.

