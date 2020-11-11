ADT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.53, changing hands as high as $7.59 per share. ADT Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.405 per share, with $17.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.54.
