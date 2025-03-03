ADT Announces 70 Mln Share Secondary Offering, $500 Mln Buyback In Progress; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT), Monday announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 70 million shares held by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO).

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 10.5 million shares.

As part of the transaction, ADT will repurchase 20 million shares from the underwriters under its existing $500 million share repurchase program.

The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2025.

ADT is currently trading at $7.71, down 5.86 percent or $0.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.