ADT (ADT) Price Target Decreased by 14.56% to 8.26

The average one-year price target for ADT (NYSE:ADT) has been revised to $8.26 / share. This is a decrease of 14.56% from the prior estimate of $9.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.80% from the latest reported closing price of $6.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is an decrease of 324 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.10%, an increase of 38.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.15% to 766,396K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 17.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 102,000K shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 44,939K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,160K shares , representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 27,838K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,646K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,915K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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