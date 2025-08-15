Is ADT (ADT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ADT (ADT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ADT is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADT has gained about 25.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.5%. This means that ADT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.9%.

In Ashtead Group PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADT belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.8% this year, meaning that ADT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ashtead Group PLC belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

ADT and Ashtead Group PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

