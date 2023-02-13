ADT (ADT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $8.34, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the home security company had lost 15.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 800%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ADT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.29, which means ADT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

