ADT (ADT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $8.78, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home security company had lost 3.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

ADT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 800% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ADT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.84, which means ADT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

