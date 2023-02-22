ADT (ADT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $8, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home security company had lost 7.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

ADT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, ADT is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ADT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ADT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.78.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

