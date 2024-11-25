Adslot Ltd’s Strategic Response to Market Challenges

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.
Adslot Ltd is navigating a challenging digital advertising landscape by implementing a strategic 10-point plan, including appointing a new CEO and aggressive cost-cutting measures, to stabilize and grow its business. Despite reduced advertiser spending and loss of markets, the company is focused on leveraging first-party data and shifting to a fee-for-service model. Chairman Andrew Dyer expresses confidence in overcoming these hurdles with the dedication of the team and support from shareholders.
