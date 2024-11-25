Adslot Ltd Secures Strong Support at Annual Meeting

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.
Adslot Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming majorities exceeding 98% in favor. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and approval for a 10% placement facility. The meeting reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
