Adslot Ltd Issues 95 Million Incentive Options

Adslot Ltd has announced the issuance of 95 million new incentive options as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, issued on December 2, 2024, reflect the company’s commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce. Investors might find this move indicative of Adslot’s strategic focus on talent retention and growth.

