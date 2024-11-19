News & Insights

Adslot Ltd Directors Cut Fees Amid Turnaround Efforts

November 19, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced a temporary reduction in directors’ fees as part of its business turnaround strategy. The directors will cut their fees by one-third, with plans to return to cash-based compensation once the company achieves financial stability. These measures demonstrate the directors’ commitment to supporting the company’s growth while minimizing shareholder dilution.

