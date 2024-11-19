Adslot Ltd Directors Cut Fees Amid Turnaround Efforts

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.
Adslot Ltd has announced a temporary reduction in directors’ fees as part of its business turnaround strategy. The directors will cut their fees by one-third, with plans to return to cash-based compensation once the company achieves financial stability. These measures demonstrate the directors’ commitment to supporting the company’s growth while minimizing shareholder dilution.
