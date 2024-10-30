Adslot Ltd Boosts Market Presence Amid Restructuring

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has implemented significant cost-cutting measures and restructuring, including reducing its workforce and overhead costs, to strengthen its financial position. The company reported a 20% increase in quarterly transaction value and secured new partnerships with major media companies like Hearst UK and GroupM, enhancing its digital advertising sales gateway. Adslot also raised $2.02 million through an Entitlement Offer and appointed Andrew Dyer as Executive Chairman to steer its strategic initiatives.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.