Adslot Ltd Boosts Market Presence Amid Restructuring

October 30, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has implemented significant cost-cutting measures and restructuring, including reducing its workforce and overhead costs, to strengthen its financial position. The company reported a 20% increase in quarterly transaction value and secured new partnerships with major media companies like Hearst UK and GroupM, enhancing its digital advertising sales gateway. Adslot also raised $2.02 million through an Entitlement Offer and appointed Andrew Dyer as Executive Chairman to steer its strategic initiatives.

