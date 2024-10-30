Adslot Ltd Announces Director Departure and Option Holdings

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced the departure of Director Thomas Arnold Triscari, effective October 29, 2024. Triscari held 6,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.028, set to expire in August 2025. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction, prompting investors to watch closely.

