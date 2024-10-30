News & Insights

Stocks

Adslot Ltd Announces Director Departure and Option Holdings

October 30, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced the departure of Director Thomas Arnold Triscari, effective October 29, 2024. Triscari held 6,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.028, set to expire in August 2025. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction, prompting investors to watch closely.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.