ADSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $276.68, changing hands as high as $278.57 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $195.32 per share, with $326.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.12. The ADSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

