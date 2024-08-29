ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Stock Jumps amid Solid Q2 Results

Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) jumped in after-hours trading after the software company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Earnings per share came in at $2.15, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2 per share.

In addition, sales increased by 11.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.51 billion. This also beat analysts’ expectations of $1.482 billion.

Interestingly, investors could have anticipated the solid year-over-year growth by simply looking at Autodesk’s website traffic. As the image below shows, the number of visitors rose significantly during the most recent quarter. In fact, total estimated visits jumped over 21% when compared to the same quarter of last year.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q3 2025 to be in the ranges of $1,555 – $1,570 million and $2.08 – $2.14, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $1.545 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $2.11.

Is ADSK a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ADSK stock based on 11 Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 18% rally in its share price over the past year, the average ADSK price target of $270 per share implies 3.43% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

