ADSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.75, changing hands as low as $156.71 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $129.70 per share, with $211.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.43. The ADSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

