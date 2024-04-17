ADSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $226.97, changing hands as low as $208.40 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $188.38 per share, with $279.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $209.85. The ADSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

