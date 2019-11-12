ADSK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.23, changing hands as high as $158.58 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $117.72 per share, with $178.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.29.

