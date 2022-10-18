ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE): When Will It Breakeven?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a €88m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €90m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ADS-TEC Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

ADS-TEC Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €15m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ADS-TEC Energy's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ADS-TEC Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

