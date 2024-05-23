News & Insights

ADS-TEC Energy In Deal With Porsche To Become Service Provider For Charging Platforms

May 23, 2024

(RTTNews) - ADS-TEC Energy Plc (ADSE) Thursday announced that it has entered into a worldwide service partnership with German automobile manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

With the deal, ADS-TEC Energy, the developer and manufacturer of ultra-fast charging systems, becomes the recommended service provider for the charging platforms.

ADS-TEC Energy will provide services using its infrastructure and personnel on-site in Europe and North America. The company noted that around 500 Porsche centers in Europe, the USA and Canada are already charging their portfolio of EVs using its ChargeBox.

Porsche dealerships are also offering their customers the convenience of fast charging using ChargeBox.

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, said, "This long-term cooperation offers significant advantages to both sides, taking advantage of the reliable, high-performance of our fast-charging systems. High charging power and availability are important for EV drivers as we advance the transition to electric mobility."

