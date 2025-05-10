ADS-TEC ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $ADSE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADS-TEC ENERGY ($ADSE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $63,036,000 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
ADS-TEC ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of ADS-TEC ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 10,385,428 shares (+1521.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,077,988
- UBS GROUP AG added 246,466 shares (+25201.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,822,687
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 36,677 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $568,860
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 35,468 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $550,108
- KEPOS CAPITAL LP removed 33,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,789
- BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 23,233 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $360,343
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 20,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,302
