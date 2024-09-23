Is ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 64.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADSE has moved about 52.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 17% on average. This means that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, CRA International (CRAI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 69%.

In CRA International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADS-TEC Energy PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.8% this year, meaning that ADSE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CRA International belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADS-TEC Energy PLC and CRA International as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.