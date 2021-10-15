ADS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.89, changing hands as high as $101.90 per share. Alliance Data Systems Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.80 per share, with $128.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.32.

