ADRNY vs. GO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Consumer Products - Staples stocks have likely encountered both Ahold NV (ADRNY) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Ahold NV has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADRNY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.03, while GO has a forward P/E of 30.57. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99.

Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GO has a P/B of 2.60.

These metrics, and several others, help ADRNY earn a Value grade of B, while GO has been given a Value grade of C.

ADRNY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GO, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ADRNY is the superior option right now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ahold NV (ADRNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.