ADRNY vs. GO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Ahold NV (ADRNY) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Ahold NV is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADRNY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.81, while GO has a forward P/E of 27.22. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66.

Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GO has a P/B of 2.38.

These metrics, and several others, help ADRNY earn a Value grade of A, while GO has been given a Value grade of C.

ADRNY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ADRNY is likely the superior value option right now.

