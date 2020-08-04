ADRNY or GO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Staples sector have probably already heard of Ahold NV (ADRNY) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Ahold NV has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that ADRNY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.19, while GO has a forward P/E of 44.07. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27.

Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GO has a P/B of 5.

Based on these metrics and many more, ADRNY holds a Value grade of A, while GO has a Value grade of C.

ADRNY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ADRNY is likely the superior value option right now.

