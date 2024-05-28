Adriatic Metals Sees Major UBS Shareholding Shift

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced a significant change in shareholding, with UBS Group AG – Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management acquiring a combination of voting rights and financial instruments that total 6.343184%. This change occurred on May 24, 2024, and was officially notified to the company on May 28, 2024. The acquisition positions UBS Group AG with a notable influence in the company, reflecting a strategic investment move.

