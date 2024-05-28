News & Insights

Stocks

Adriatic Metals Sees Major UBS Shareholding Shift

May 28, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced a significant change in shareholding, with UBS Group AG – Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management acquiring a combination of voting rights and financial instruments that total 6.343184%. This change occurred on May 24, 2024, and was officially notified to the company on May 28, 2024. The acquisition positions UBS Group AG with a notable influence in the company, reflecting a strategic investment move.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.