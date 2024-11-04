News & Insights

Adriatic Metals Reports Changes in CDI and Stock Holdings

November 04, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals has reported a decrease in its Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) for October 2024, with the total number dropping by 1.37 million to 278.06 million. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock on the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the company’s ordinary fully paid securities saw an increase of the same amount, reflecting the movement of shares between the ASX and LSE.

