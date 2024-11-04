Adriatic Metals Reports Changes in CDI and Stock Holdings

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals has reported a decrease in its Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) for October 2024, with the total number dropping by 1.37 million to 278.06 million. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock on the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the company’s ordinary fully paid securities saw an increase of the same amount, reflecting the movement of shares between the ASX and LSE.

For further insights into AU:ADT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.