Adriatic Metals produces first concentrate at Bosnia´s Vares silver mine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 28, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

SARAJEVO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British-based Adriatic Metals ADT1.L produced the first concentrate at its Vares Silver Project in central Bosnia on Tuesday, the company said on Wednesday.

"The project will continue to ramp up to nameplate processing capacity of approximately 65,000 tons per month by Q4 2024," the company said in a statement.

Adriatic Metals, which had planned to start production at the Vares mine in January, will officially open the plant in March. It had to delay the production launch due to disruption to transport via the Red Sea.

