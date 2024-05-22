News & Insights

Stocks

Adriatic Metals PLC AGM Passes All Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by shareholders, including approval of annual reports, directors’ remuneration, and re-election of board members. The company, which operates in the precious and base metals mining sector, also reaffirmed its progress at the Vares Silver Operation in Bosnia & Herzegovina, with full funding for expected nameplate production by Q4 2024. The results of the meeting and details of the resolutions are available on the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.