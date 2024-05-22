Adriatic Metals PLC AGM Passes All Resolutions

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed by shareholders, including approval of annual reports, directors’ remuneration, and re-election of board members. The company, which operates in the precious and base metals mining sector, also reaffirmed its progress at the Vares Silver Operation in Bosnia & Herzegovina, with full funding for expected nameplate production by Q4 2024. The results of the meeting and details of the resolutions are available on the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.