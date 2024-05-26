Adriatic Metals Plans New Securities Issue

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals plc has announced a new proposed issue of securities, specifically 18,254,838 CHESS Depositary Interests, with the proposed issue date set for June 4, 2024. This move, pending ASX agreement for quotation, signifies a notable expansion in the company’s available securities to investors.

