Adriatic Metals Plans New Securities Issue

May 26, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals plc has announced a new proposed issue of securities, specifically 18,254,838 CHESS Depositary Interests, with the proposed issue date set for June 4, 2024. This move, pending ASX agreement for quotation, signifies a notable expansion in the company’s available securities to investors.

For further insights into AU:ADT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

