Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Increased by 17.89% to 285.60

July 06, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) has been revised to 285.60 / share. This is an increase of 17.89% from the prior estimate of 242.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 294.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.95% from the latest reported closing price of 174.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:ADT1 / Adriatic Metals Plc Shares Held by Institutions

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,311K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

