Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 275.40

The average one-year price target for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) has been revised to 275.40 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 290.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.96% from the latest reported closing price of 187.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adriatic Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT1 is 0.38%, a decrease of 52.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.61% to 1,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing a decrease of 102.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT1 by 52.84% over the last quarter.

