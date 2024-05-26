Adriatic Metals Issues Corporate Update

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh has issued a corporate update, which includes a capital raise and corporate presentation, but emphasizes that the material is not intended for U.S. distribution or as investment advice. The presentation, which contains forward-looking statements, is for informational purposes only and should be considered alongside official ASX disclosures. Potential investors are cautioned to conduct their own due diligence and not to rely solely on the presentation for investment decisions.

