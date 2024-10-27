News & Insights

Adriatic Metals Eyes Strong Prospects with Vares Operation

October 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals, trading under ASX: ADT and LSE: ADT1, is focusing on significant near-term cash generation through their Vares Operation, with latest results from Q3 2024 promising strong financial prospects. Investors should note that the company’s securities are considered speculative with no guaranteed returns. Despite this, the company maintains its previous mineral resource and reserve estimates, ensuring stability in its project expectations.

