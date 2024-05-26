Adriatic Metals Begins Silver Concentrate Sales

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has successfully commenced the sale of high-grade silver concentrates from its Vares Silver Operation, with the first shipment already on its way to the Port of Plocê. The processing plant, now fully commissioned and operational 24/7, is expected to ramp up production throughout the coming months, with early metal recovery rates surpassing initial expectations. The company anticipates transitioning to full production capacity by the fourth quarter of the year, amidst favorable market conditions with high metal prices and low treatment charges.

