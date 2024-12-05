Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

The gold price has seen ups and downs since the US election.

The yellow metal took a hit directly after Donald Trump's victory, falling to the US$2,550 per ounce level. But then it staged a quick recovery, passing US$2,700. It's now pulled back again, currently at around US$2,650.

Ahead of gold's second post-election decline, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told the Investing News Network he wouldn't be surprised to see another leg down.

In his view, a fall to US$2,500 wouldn't be surprising in that scenario.

"But I would say to anyone — certainly if they're not invested in gold — don't wait for that. The key is that the reasons to buy gold have not changed, and we still need gold for a lot of reasons," Day said.

"Gold is not a political metal. Gold to me is the anti-fiat metal, if you want," he explained.

"And obviously a strong dollar — strong against other currencies — is negative for gold. But you can have a strong dollar and still be losing purchasing power. The dollar's lost 22 percent of its purchasing power in the last four years — that's by the government's own numbers. So that in itself tells you ... you need it. You need gold," Day added.

