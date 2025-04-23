$ADPT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADPT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,569,009 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ADPT:
$ADPT Insider Trading Activity
$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870.
- HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,354 shares for an estimated $690,501.
- JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539.
- ROBERT HERSHBERG sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $402,270
- MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,955 shares for an estimated $385,304.
- SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792.
- SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640
- FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845.
- KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,568 shares for an estimated $73,307.
- PETER M NEUPERT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,500
$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,107,939 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,632,094
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,389,674 shares (+6121.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,326,095
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,177,060 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,051,474
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,870,393 shares (+168.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,213,006
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,274,846 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,642,701
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 900,747 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,399,978
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 900,747 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,399,978
$ADPT Government Contracts
We have seen $520,620 of award payments to $ADPT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION:1186779 [24-013767]: $234,900
- CLONOSEQ TESTING FOR BOSTON AND WEST HAVEN VA HCS: $95,000
- ADAPTIVE IMMUNOSEQUENCING SERVICE: $76,200
- SARS-COV-2 IMMUNOSEQUENCING TESTING SERVICES: $61,150
- IMMUNO SEQUENCING SERVICE: $22,280
$ADPT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
