$ADPT stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADPT stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $59,906,358 of trading volume.

$ADPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ADPT:

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870 .

. HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,354 shares for an estimated $690,501 .

. JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539 .

. ROBERT HERSHBERG sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $402,270

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,955 shares for an estimated $385,304 .

. SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792 .

. SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640

FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845 .

. KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,568 shares for an estimated $73,307 .

. PETER M NEUPERT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,500

$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADPT Government Contracts

We have seen $510,220 of award payments to $ADPT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ADPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

