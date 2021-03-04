ADPT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.90, changing hands as low as $45.00 per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADPT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.19 per share, with $71.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.02.

