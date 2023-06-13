ADPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.06, changing hands as high as $8.67 per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADPT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.955 per share, with $13.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.

