ADP Updates FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) increased its bookings, revenue, margin, and EPS guidance. For fiscal 2021, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to decline in a range of 7% to 3%, revised from prior guidance range of a decline of 18% to 13%. Revenue growth is now projected in a range of decline of 1% to growth of 1%, revised from prior guidance range of a decline in a range of 4% to 1%.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 5% to $1.41. Revenues decreased 1% to $3.5 billion, or down 1% in organic constant currency.

