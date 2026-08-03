Is ADP Stock Worth Buying as Growth Improves but Valuation Stays High?

ADP ADP enters fiscal 2027 with steady revenue growth, wider margins and dependable shareholder distributions. Management's outlook indicates that earnings can continue rising faster than sales.

The investment case is less clear at the current valuation. ADP's operating consistency supports a premium, but investors still need confidence that productivity gains and client-funds income will offset higher costs and competitive pressure.

ADP's Growth Outlook Remains Solid

ADP expects fiscal 2027 consolidated revenues to increase 5% to 6%. Management also projects 70 to 90 basis points of adjusted EBIT margin expansion and 9% to 11% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for fiscal 2027 revenues to rise 5.8% to $23.2 billion. The outlook follows fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 7% and adjusted EPS growth of 11%, providing a credible base for another year of moderate top-line gains and faster earnings growth.

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ADP's Valuation Demands Discipline

ADP trades at 21.5X forward 12-month earnings. That is below its five-year median but above the corresponding S&P 500 multiple, leaving limited room for an execution setback even after the stock's valuation moved below its own historical norm.

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The shares trade at a discount to the software sub-industry on forward earnings. However, ADP's price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios remain elevated. The mixed comparison suggests that the stock is not uniformly expensive, but its valuation still requires durable retention, pricing and margin performance.

Cash Flow and Dividends Strengthen ADP

ADP generated $5.44 billion in operating cash flow in fiscal 2026. It ended the year with $4.23 billion in cash and cash equivalents against $4.96 billion in long-term debt, giving the company financial capacity to fund investment and shareholder returns.

The dividend remains an important part of the case for income-oriented investors. ADP distributed $2.63 billion in dividends during fiscal 2026, extending a record of consistent payouts. That cash-return profile offers support, although it does not remove the valuation risk.

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Competition and Costs Cloud ADP's Case

Spending continues to rise as ADP integrates acquisitions and invests in business transformation, artificial intelligence, product development and service productivity. These initiatives may improve efficiency over time, but higher operating and administrative costs can absorb part of the benefit from revenue growth.

Competition also remains broad. Paychex, Inc. PAYX provides payroll and human capital management services to small and midsize businesses, while Workday, Inc. WDAY competes through cloud-based human capital management software. Talent costs, regulatory obligations and pressure on client retention could further limit profitability if execution weakens.

How ADP's Ratings Frame the Decision

The bottom line favors patience rather than an aggressive entry. ADP's growth outlook, cash generation and dividend record support holding the shares, but the premium to the broader market reduces the margin of safety.

ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of C and Growth Score of C indicate balanced rather than standout characteristics in those styles. The VGM Score of D, which combines value, growth and momentum factors, also signals that ADP does not offer strong across-the-board style characteristics at present. Investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive valuation or clearer evidence that fiscal 2027 execution can exceed expectations.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.