ADP Shares Gain 20.4% in The Past Year: What's Aiding It?

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP have rallied 20.4% in the past year, primarily on a strong business model, high recurring revenues and good margins.



Reasons for Upside

ADP has a solid business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. It has a strong cash-generating ability that allows it to pursue growth in areas that exhibit true potential. Total revenues of $4.13 billion improved 10.5% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 170 basis points to 19.8% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.

ADP’s three-tier business strategy helps it maintain and grow its strong position as a human capital management (HCM) technology and services provider. Automatic Data Processing is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.

Favorable Estimate Revisions

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 3.6% north to $8.05 in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

